PM Narendra Modi, Venkaiah Naidu to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will on Monday pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat in the national capital.

Both Modi and Naidu are expected to reach Rajghat at 7:30 am at Gandhi Samadhi and pay floral tributes the 'Father of the Nation'.

The Vice President will unveil the statue of Gandhiji in the parking area of Rajghat at 8.40 am.

Both the leaders will also pay tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary.

October 2 is the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi who is also known as the “Father of the Nation” and Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second prime minister of the country.

Naidu on Sunday said that after independence, Mahatma Gandhi wanted Ramarajya in India. Ramarajya means an ideal rule, where there is no fear, where there is no huger, where there is no corruption, where there is no exploitation, where there is no discrimination. He further said that it is our duty at various levels and we must all work for the ideals of Ramarajya, given to the expectations of Mahatma Gandhi, and see to it that the people are given a fair rule we all concerned. That is why politicians always talk about Ramarajya, he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday urged cleanliness be made a national movement, and said that achieving the goal of "Swachh Bharat" will be true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The President described Mahatma Gandhi as a man of simple living and a moral preceptor, Kovind said that he gave a new direction to the country through his leadership.