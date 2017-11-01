PM Narendra Modi wishes five states on their foundation day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished fives states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala and Karnataka, on their foundation day.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to extend his greeting, "On the occasion of state's foundation day, best wishes to the residents of Madhya Pradesh, who have made significant contribution in the development of the country."

देश के विकास में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान देने वाले मध्य प्रदेश के निवासियों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

In another tweet, he greeted the residents of Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day and also wished that the state may touch new heights of development.

छत्तीसगढ़ के निवासियों को स्थापना दिवस की बहुत शुभकामनाएं। विकास की नित नई ऊंचाइयों को छूता रहे छत्तीसगढ़! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

विकास के पथ पर तेजी से अग्रसर और जय जवान, जय किसान की भावना को साकार करने वाले हरियाणा के लोगों को स्थापना दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

The Prime Minister further wrote, "Many congratulations to the people of Haryana on the foundation day, who are following the path of development and Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.

He also wished the people of Karnataka on Kannada Rajyotsava.

"My good wishes are with the people of Karnataka on the Kannada Rajyotsava. We are proud of the rich culture of Karnataka. I pray for its progress," he said on Twitter.

എല്ലാ മലയാളികള്‍ക്കും കേരളപ്പിറവി ആശംസകള്‍. വരും വര്‍ഷങ്ങളില്‍ കേരളത്തിന്റെ സമാധാനം,പുരോഗതി,സമൃദ്ധി എന്നിവയ്ക്കായി ഞാന്‍ പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥിക്കുന്നു — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವದಂದು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನತೆಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಕೆಗಳು. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಶ್ರೀಮಂತ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಮಗೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ಇದೆ. ಅದರ ಪ್ರಗತಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

Prime Minister Modi also extended his greetings to the people of Kerala on its foundation day and said, "Best wishes to all Malayalis. I pray for peace, progress and prosperity in the years to come."