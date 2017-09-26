PM Narendra Modi wishes Manmohan Singh on birthday — Here's what he said

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on his 85th birthday.

"Warm birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. May he lead a long life filled with good health?, Modi tweeted.

Warm birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. May he lead a long life filled with good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2017

Also Read: 5 reasons why Dr Manmohan Singh, India's first Sikh Prime Minister, became the Father of Indian Reforms

Singh was born in Gah in undivided Punjab on this day in 1932.

He began his political inning in 1991 and served as the Prime Minister of the country from 2004 to 2014. He also served as the Finance Minister in PV Narasimha Rao's government.