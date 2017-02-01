PM Narendra Modi wishes nation on Basant Panchami
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
"Greetings on the special occasion of Basant Panchami," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also greeted the nation on this occasion.
"Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Saraswati Pujo," Mamata tweeted.
Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season.
The festival is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the month of `Magha`.
Basant means `spring` and Panchami means "the fifth day".
On this day, the Hindus wearing yellow clothes visit temples and pray to Goddess Saraswati - the goddess of knowledge, and celebrate the day as Saraswati Puja.
Schools and educational institutes celebrate Saraswati Puja.
In Allahabad, Basant Panchami bathing, one of the important occasions of magh mela will take place today at sangam and other Ghats of holy rivers.
Large number of devotees who are staying in magh mela area and kalpwasis will take holy dip at the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the sangam area. Besides police and paramilitary forces, drone camera and CCTV cameras will also keep close vigil in the magh mela area.
