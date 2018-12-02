PM Narendra Modi wishes people of Israel on Hanukkah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the people of Israel health, happiness and prosperity on the occasion of Hanukkah. He also extended his wishes to Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "My friend, PM @netanyahu, Happy Hanukkah to you and the people of Israel. May this special occasion further the spirit of brightness and happiness. May everybody be healthy and prosperous."

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire.