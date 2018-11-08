हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi wishes senior BJP leader LK Advani on 91st birthday

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi commended on the veteran leader calling him selfless and diligent and asserted that his impact on the politics of the country has been immense.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished senior BJP leader LK Advani on his 91st birthday. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi commended on the veteran leader calling him selfless and diligent and asserted that his impact on the politics of the country has been immense. He also prayed for the good health and long life of the veteran leader.

Born on November 8, 1927, Lal Krishna Advani is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was the last deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004 under the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was also the minister of home affairs from 1998 to 2004. In 2015 he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour of the country.

PM Modi acclaimed that the contribution of Advani towards India’s development is monumental. He also praised the 
ministerial tenures of Advani and said that they were applauded for futuristic decision making and people-friendly policies.

The prime minister also commended the senior BJP leader saying that he wonderfully mentored Karyakartas (workers) of the saffron party.

"Best wishes to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. Advani Ji’s contribution towards India’s development is monumental. His ministerial tenures are applauded for futuristic decision making and people-friendly policies. His wisdom is admired across the political spectrum. Shri LK Advani Ji’s impact on Indian politics is immense. Selflessly and diligently, he built the @BJP4India and wonderfully mentored Karyakartas. I pray for the good health and long life of our beloved Advani Ji," tweeted PM Modi.

