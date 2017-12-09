हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
PM Narendra Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her b'day, prays for her long life, good health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to wish Congress President Sonia Gandhi on her 71st birthday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 09, 2017, 11:39 AM IST
Comments |
File photo

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to wish Congress President Sonia Gandhi on her 71st birthday.

Greeting Sonia the Prime Minister prayed for her long life and good health.

"Birthday greetings to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. I pray for her long life and good health," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the grand old party workers were seen celebrating outside 10 Janpath.

PM Modi's wish comes on a day when Gujarat goes to the polls for the first phase of the assembly election.

