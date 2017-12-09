PM Narendra Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her b'day, prays for her long life, good health

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to wish Congress President Sonia Gandhi on her 71st birthday.

Greeting Sonia the Prime Minister prayed for her long life and good health.

"Birthday greetings to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. I pray for her long life and good health," he tweeted.

Birthday greetings to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. I pray for her long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2017

Earlier in the day, the grand old party workers were seen celebrating outside 10 Janpath.

Celebrations outside 10 Janpath on Congress President #SoniaGandhi's birthday. She turns 71 today pic.twitter.com/QmBxpiHUGh — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017

PM Modi's wish comes on a day when Gujarat goes to the polls for the first phase of the assembly election.