PM Narendra Modi wishes Venkaiah Naidu on vice-presidential elections win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was the first few members to extend his wishes to NDA vice-presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu on his victory.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to convey his wishes to Naidu as he wrote, "Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu on being elected India’s Vice President. My best wishes for a fruitful & motivating tenure."

Modi expressed his confidence that Naidu will serve the nation as a diligent and dedicated Vice President.

"I am confident @MVenkaiahNaidu will serve the nation as a diligent & dedicated Vice President, committed to the goal of nation building. My mind is filled with memories of working with @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu, in the Party & Government. Will cherish this aspect of our association," PM Modi tweeted further.

The voting for the vice-presidential elections began at 10 am on Saturday and went on till 5 pm in the evening. The results were announced at 7 pm.

"Naidu gets 516 votes against opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi's 244," Election Officer Shemsher K Sharif said announcing Naidu's victory in the elections.

The election saw almost 98.21% percent voting with 771 members casting their votes out of the 785 members.