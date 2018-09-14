PM Narendra Modi writes personalised letters to select citizens for joining 'Swachh Bharat Mission'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

File photo

NEW DELHI: In a bid to give a fresh boost to the 'Clean India Mission' – one of his government's key initiatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written personalised letters to select citizens urging them to join the ''Swachh Bharat Mission''.

According to ANI, the PM has written personalised letters to nearly 2000 people from all walks of life in which he had emphasised on the need to push the 'Clean India Mission' and with an invitation to participate in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement'.   

Through his letters, addressed to former judges, retired government servants, gallantry award winners, medal winners in the CWG as well as Asian Games, spiritual leaders, film personalities, journalists of leading media outlets, sportspersons, writers among others, the PM has urged them all to become a part of the mass movement.

The PM had urged the recipients of his letters to support the mission and also inspire others to do the same.

In order to make it a mass movement, the PM has also shot letters to the Governors, Lieutenant Governors, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all states.

Describing the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' as a mass movement that has ushered in a 'Swachhata' revolution across the country, the PM also highlighted the salient features of 'Swachh Bharat Mission' and acknowledged it as a revolution across India. 

The PM also shared details of the progress made under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' in which he stated that more than 8.5 crore toilets have been constructed in the past four years. 

The letter also points to the fact that more than 90 percent Indians now have access to toilet, as compared to less than 40 percent in 2014. 

Over 4.25 lakh villages, 430 districts, 2800 cities and towns and 19 states and union territories have been declared open defecation free, the PM mentioned in his letter.

PM Modi also informed that on September 15, he will be interacting with those who have played a critical role in promoting cleanliness activities in their surroundings.

PM Modi had earlier described the Clean India Mission as "a great way to pay tribute to Bapu." 

In a video message, the PM had exhorted people to be "part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat."

"On 2nd October we mark the start of Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes 4 years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a Clean India. I salute all those working towards a Swachh Bharat!" the Prime Minister had tweeted on September 12.

The movement, which will be held from September 15 to October 2, is being organised in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, launched on October 2, 2014. It will also mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

Interestingly, the ruling BJP has decided to celebrate PM Modi's 68th birthday on September 17 as Sewa Diwas.  

(With ANI inputs)

