﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 17:09
PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping discuss range of issues at G20 Summit: MEA

Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday shook hands and had a conversation on a "range of issues" during the BRICS leaders' informal meeting here amid a stand-off between the armies of the two countries in the Sikkim section.

The conversation took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit that began here today.

In a tweet, external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said Modi and Xi discussed a range of issues.

"At d BRICS leaders' informal gathering @ Hamburg hosted by China, PM @narendramodi and President Xi had a conversation on a range of issues," the spokesperson tweeted.

The ministry also tweeted a photograph of Modi and Xi shaking hands.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes a day after a top Chinese official said the "atmosphere" is "not right" for a bilateral meeting between Modi and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

China and India have been engaged in a stand-off in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

