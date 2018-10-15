हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to meet in November in Argentina, says China

The two leaders have met several times since April when PM Modi visited Wuhan in central China. 

PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to meet in November in Argentina, says China

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting China president Xi Jinping in November in Argentina, Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui announced on Monday. He was speaking at the inauguration of the first Joint India-China Training Programme for Afghan Diplomats.

The two leaders have met several times since April when PM Modi visited Wuhan in central China. 

The ambassador said that China's state counselor and Foreign Minister will visit India in December to launch the first India-China high level people to people exchanges mechanism.

