PM Narendra Modi's 2-day state visit to Nepal: All you need to know

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Kathmandu on a two-day state visit to Nepal during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership to build mutual trust.

PM Modi was received by Nepal's Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel and Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut upon his arrival at the airport here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at #Nepal's Janakpur Airport. pic.twitter.com/Wl30NNlkNj — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2018

Here is all you need to know about PM Modi's Nepal visit:

-This is the third visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nepal and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new Government in Nepal this year.

-PM Modi will visit the 20th century Janaki Temple in Janakpur and offer special prayers there.

-Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will be there to welcome his Indian counterpart at the Janaki Temple.

-Later, PM Modi will be accorded a civic reception by the Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City at Barhabigha Ground.

-During his visit, Prime Minister Modi and Oli are likely to sign a number of pacts and inaugurate the Rs 6000-crore Arun 3 project which is expected to generate around 900 MW of power.

-According to sources, a joint announcement on the proposed Ramayan Circuit, under which fifteen destinations like Ayodhya, Nandigram, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot will be developed to promote religious tourism, can also be made by the two sides.

-The two sides will hold bilateral talks as well.

-PM Modi will leave for Kathmandu in the afternoon of Saturday. There will be a call by Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Gyawali. This will be followed by a ceremonial reception.

-He will also call on President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun.

-This will be followed by the bilateral talks between the two Prime Ministers.

-Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will host dinner in the honour of PM Modi in the evening of May 11

-On the morning of May 12, PM Modi will visit the Muktinath Temple in Mustang district.

-He will come back to Kathmandu and offer prayers at the Pashupathi Nath Temple, according to a briefing by the MEA spokesperson earlier.

#Nepal: Visuals from Kathmandu's Pashupatinath Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit here tomorrow. Member of the Temple Trust, Pradeep Dhakal says, 'Special prayers will be conducted. We are ready to welcome him.' pic.twitter.com/c6jDRHnzRj — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2018

-Later, the Prime Minister will meet the leaders of various political parties of Nepal, which will be followed by a civic reception that will be hosted by the Mayor of Kathmandu in honour of the visiting Prime Minister.

-Prime Minister Modi will depart for India after the civic reception on Saturday evening.

-Ahead of his visit, Modi said India would remain a steadfast partner of the Himalayan nation in its quest for growth and development.

I will be visiting Nepal on 11th and 12th May at the invitation of PM Mr. KP Sharma Oli. This visit reflects the high priority India attaches to friendly relations with Nepal. I will be holding extensive talks with PM Oli on ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2018

Describing his trip to Nepal as a reflection of his government's commitment to "neighbourhood first" policy, Modi had said the Himalayan nation has entered a new era and India would continue to support it.