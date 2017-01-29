PM Narendra Modi's 28th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today, urges youth to join

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of issues in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

The programme will begin at 11 AM.

The PM has specially urged youths to join the programme.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Tune in to #MannKiBaat today at 11 AM. Will specially urge my young friends to join."

Tune in to #MannKiBaat today at 11 AM. Will specially urge my young friends to join. pic.twitter.com/cTdeORFe14 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2017

This will be the 28th edition of the monthly radio series.

People can share their ideas and suggestions at MyGov Open Forum.

You can tune in to hear 'Mann Ki Baat' live on Narendra Modi App as well.