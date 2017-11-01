PM Narendra Modi's adorable moments with Bhutan's young Prince takes internet by storm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a little visitor from a little country on Wednesday. There was nothing little though once his photos with the five-year-old son of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck were officially released - almost instantly taking the internet by storm.

King Jigme and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck greeted PM Modi on Wednesday evening with their son - Crown Prince Gyalsey. The Prime Minister bowed down and did namaste to the little five-year-old before presenting him with a chess set and an official football of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

King and Queen of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jetsun Pema Wangchuck met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. pic.twitter.com/ghOh3jdWJi — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2017

The Prince was contend sitting on his father's lap for most parts but he was later seen eying the chess pieces with much interest.

King Jigme and Queen Jestun are on a four-day visit to India. They, alongwith Prince Gyalsey, were received at the Delhi airport on Tuesday by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

India and Bhutan share close ties and the visit is expected to be yet another example of the bonhomie between the two countries.