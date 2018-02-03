हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

PM Narendra Modi's 'Exam Warriors' that aims to help students beat exam stress to be launched today

PM Modi's book 'Exam Warriors' has been published by noted publishers Penguin India and it runs into 208 pages.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 03, 2018, 16:06 PM IST
Comments |
PM Narendra Modi&#039;s &#039;Exam Warriors&#039; that aims to help students beat exam stress to be launched today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book 'Exam Warriors', which he had penned to reach out to the students across the country ahead of their exams, will be launched on Saturday.

According to ANI, the book, which aims at helping the students beat exam stress, will be launched by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.

'Exam Warriors' has been published by noted publishers Penguin India and the book runs into 208 pages.

Penguin India took to Twitter to share the teaser of the book cover and wrote alongside, "Non-preachy, practical and thought-provoking, Exam Warriors by @narendramodi is a handy guide for students in India and across the world. #CoverReveal #TheCountdownBegins".

PM Modi's book aims to instill confidence in the youths and prepare them to face the difficult moments of examinations and life.

In the soon-to-be-launched book, Prime Minister Modi had shared anecdotes from his own life on how he coped with stress during exams.

The book offers 25 mantras to students on how to counter exam stress.  

Besides students, the book also gives a piece of advice to parents and teachers, and suggest some easy yoga 'asanas' for a healthy and stress-free living.   

In his popular monthly radio talk 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had urged the students to celebrate examinations like festivals in order to beat stress.

Tags:
Exam warriorsNarendra ModiPenguin IndiaEAM Sushma SwarajExam stressstudentsMann Ki BaatPM Modi
Next
Story

India U-19 team World Cup win: Politicos shower congratulations on boys-in-blue

Trending