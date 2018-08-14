PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech: When and where to watch

New Delhi: On the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. He is expected to remember and pay tribute to the heroes who played a big role - and who sacrificed much - to help the country gain independence from British rule. He is also likely to address key issues and concerns facing India today and highlight good work being carried out in different sectors.

People can watch proceedings at Red Fort from 0730hrs on Wednesday. Zee News would be broadcasting live and this can also be viewed on Zeenews.com's Live TV page. Streaming would also be live on Zee News app for Android and iOS.

The broadcast would also be live on AIR radio stations and Doordarshan's DD1 channel as well as its Youtube channel. Doordarshan has placed 22 HD channels at Red Fort and another four at Raj Ghat to cover the proceedings.

Youtube and Google would be live-streaming the speech for the first-time ever. This after Prasar Bharti entered into a tie-up with Youtube and Google.