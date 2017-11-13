हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
PM Narendra Modi's Philippines visit - In Pics

PM Modi on Monday said that India never harmed anyone and always believed in 'giving'.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 13, 2017, 23:23 PM IST
Comments
Pic courtesy: @narendramodi

Manila: As the South China Sea dispute dominated deliberations on the first day of the ASEAN summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for maintaining peace in the region and said India never harmed anyone and always believed in "giving".

Addressing a gathering of the Indian community, he said India had never taken anything from anyone in its history and rather sacrificed a lot, seen as a veiled message to China which has been ramping up its assertiveness in the resource-rich South China Sea.

In a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, PM Modi told US President Donald Trump that both nations can rise beyond bilateral ties and work jointly for the future of Asia, signalling a convergence of strategic interest.

He arrived in Manila on Sunday on a three-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits. 

Following are some of the pictures of PM Modi's visit:

Meanwhile, in his inaugural speech, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte talked about various challenges facing the region and identified terrorism and violent extremism as threats that "know no boundaries".

On the other hand, India on Monday signed four agreements, including one to step up cooperation in the defence sector, after PM Modi held talks with Duterte to boost bilateral ties.

The two sides also signed an agreement on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, small and medium enterprises and Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and the Philippines Foreign Service Institute, Saran said.

(With PTI inputs)

