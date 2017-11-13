PM Narendra Modi's Philippines visit - In Pics

Manila: As the South China Sea dispute dominated deliberations on the first day of the ASEAN summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for maintaining peace in the region and said India never harmed anyone and always believed in "giving".

Addressing a gathering of the Indian community, he said India had never taken anything from anyone in its history and rather sacrificed a lot, seen as a veiled message to China which has been ramping up its assertiveness in the resource-rich South China Sea.

In a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, PM Modi told US President Donald Trump that both nations can rise beyond bilateral ties and work jointly for the future of Asia, signalling a convergence of strategic interest.

He arrived in Manila on Sunday on a three-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits.

ASEAN celebrates 50 years of robust cooperation and working towards a better tomorrow. India cherishes the strong ties with the @ASEAN family. pic.twitter.com/x4SBhU8VMo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

You would be happy to know that the @ASEAN opening ceremony included excerpts from the musical Rama Hari, based on the Ramayana. Various parts of the Ramayana were beautifully highlighted in the Rama Hari. This shows our deep historical bonds and shared heritage. pic.twitter.com/hLNQnSmmAs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

The Ramayana is widely popular among ASEAN nations. I compliment the cast and crew of Rama Hari for their stupendous performance at the ASEAN Summit. pic.twitter.com/umf3aRTwwO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

My visit to International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) was a great learning experience. Saw the exceptional work IRRI is doing towards mitigating poverty and hunger by improving rice cultivation. Their work benefits many farmers and consumers, particularly in Asia and Africa. pic.twitter.com/siah38KKb4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

Saw a detailed exhibition on rice varieties and the impressive work done by IRRI with women farming cooperatives. pic.twitter.com/zoqW86brF2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

Interacted with Indian scientists, students, researchers working at IRRI. India’s ICAR and IRRI have been cooperating for four decades. India is also involved in helping IRRI in strategic planning, helping decide key goals and working to overcome hunger as well as poverty. pic.twitter.com/7aHzo3VvjX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

Wonderful visit to the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation. Their efforts of fitting the Jaipur Foot on needy amputees have touched several lives. During my visit, saw a series of exhibits and interacted with amputees. pic.twitter.com/sgaXKNJI77 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

“I want to be a policeman” my young friend told me…glad to see the Jaipur Foot giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters like him. pic.twitter.com/APpMVdZz0I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

Addressed a business and investment summit, where I highlighted the scope for India-@ASEAN economic cooperation and the reform trajectory in India that makes our nation an attractive investment destination. https://t.co/wA2FMD6vUe pic.twitter.com/LQJA3KlSAK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

Had a productive meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte. We had extensive discussions on enhancing India-Philippines bilateral cooperation especially in trade, business and culture. pic.twitter.com/hkWHWyGTH6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

I thank the Indian community in the Philippines for the warmth. Interacted with the diaspora during the community programme in Manila. Sharing my speech on the occasion. https://t.co/vdbSQlJKss pic.twitter.com/CftYOHCRTX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

Meanwhile, in his inaugural speech, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte talked about various challenges facing the region and identified terrorism and violent extremism as threats that "know no boundaries".

On the other hand, India on Monday signed four agreements, including one to step up cooperation in the defence sector, after PM Modi held talks with Duterte to boost bilateral ties.

The two sides also signed an agreement on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, small and medium enterprises and Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and the Philippines Foreign Service Institute, Saran said.

