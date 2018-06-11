हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi's security to be strengthened in wake 'assassination plot' against him

The police in Pune told a court on June 7 that they had seized a 'letter' from the Delhi residence of one of the five people arrested for having alleged 'links' with the banned CPI (Maoist). The purported letter allegedly mentioned of a plan to 'assassinate' PM Modi in 'another Rajiv Gandhi-type incident'. 

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@MEAIndia (File image)

New Delhi:  Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held a high-level meeting to review Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in 'the wake of inputs about the threat to his life'.

"MHA is in receipt of a report from Maharashtra police regarding certain communications amongst individuals having links to Maoist organisations containing references to targeting the PM. The NSA, HS and DIB were present in the meeting. The HM has directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen the security arrangements for the Prime Minister," the HMO tweeted.

The police in Pune told a court on June 7 that they had seized a "letter" from the Delhi residence of one of the five people arrested for having alleged "links" with the banned CPI (Maoist). The purported letter allegedly mentioned of a plan to "assassinate" Modi in "another Rajiv Gandhi-type incident", the police had told the court. 

According to police probing the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence, a letter found in the house of a person arrested suggested that PM Modi should be targeted during his "road shows".

The letter was recovered from the house of Rona Wilson who was among five people arrested from Mumbai, Nagpur and Delhi in connection with 'Elgar Parishad' held in Pune in December and the subsequent Bhima-Koregaon violence in the district.

(With PTI inputs)

