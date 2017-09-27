PM Narendra Modi's support to trolls will lead to anarchy: Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday joined Facebook and has since been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking about the current criticism against the Central government of silencing the voice of dissent, Raj wondered: "By showing such support to trolls that are responsible in silencing these little voices of dissent, aren't we heading to a state of anarchy?"

‘What you sow is what you reap', this has so come true for the BJP. They orchestrated a completely misleading media campaign, whereby tricking the common man with deceit and misinformation. But this very ‘Weapon’ of social media that the BJP made use of has boomeranged on them.

Winning the 2014 election became an obsession where in all principles and ethics were relinquished. False promises were made, truth was distorted, and to ignite the public sentiments, unscrupulous and deceitful means were employed.

Those who tried to oppose this were trolled and humiliated. That voice of dissent was crushed. Using such methods, you all came in to power. Had you’ll done your job well and fulfilled all those promises, people would have yet overlooked this. However, forget fulfilling promises, what was most shocking and disgraceful was the acknowledgment that the assurances were just an election gimmick.

Then came demonetization. What a blunder! So dispassionately executed!

Innumerable people lost their jobs. Inflation reached its peak. All this happened and no one could question the government?

The Prime Minister has gone to proclaim that he is the ‘servant’ of the public and public his king. If this is the case, then doesn't the king have the right to question on non-performance?

And when the citizens express their dissent and disappointment via various social media platforms, their right to freedom of thought and expression will be muffled? By sending them notices via police? Is questioning the failed policies of the Prime Minister supposed to lead to a law and order situation? Then what about the damage done by trolls?

Photoshop techniques were used to display what really never existed. All the journalists and intellectuals who opposed the BJP had to suffer such humiliation and slander that on reading it, one actually got disillusioned with the entire gamut of social media. I, then wonder how come all of this didn't create a law and order situation?

You derived immense pleasure in ridiculing other political parties and their leaders but when the tables were turned and you were made the recipient of such slander, the police force was asked to intervene.

In her book ‘I am a troll’ one journalist Swati Chaturvedi has gone into length and exposed the working and arrogance of BJP - How these trolls were created and patronized by the BJP and how the Prime Minister went to the extent of clicking selfies with them.

I, again wonder that by showing such support to trolls that are responsible in silencing these little voices of dissent, aren't we heading to a state of anarchy?

All those who have received or may receive such notices in future, please feel free to write to me at my email connectrajthackeray@gmail.com, along with a FIR copy. Don’t forget to mention your name, address, contact number and name of police station. I will personally look into what needs to be done.

This message is not just for my party members, but anyone who has or will receive such notice can write to me.

I admired and always was an ardent supporter of Police and will remain in future too.

However, I sincerely request you, don’t harass common people on the instructions of government. Governments keep changing!

Earlier on Sunday, the MNS chief in his first cartoon on his Facebook page depicted fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Called the 'Strokes of India', Modi can be seen holding Dawood with a rope which can also be perceived in the manner that the don is dragging the PM.