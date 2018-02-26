हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

PM Narendra Modi's visit will galvanize Puducherry administration: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the union territory and said his visit will galvanize Puducherry administration.

ANI| Updated: Feb 26, 2018, 09:43 AM IST
Comments |
PM Narendra Modi&#039;s visit will galvanize Puducherry administration: Kiran Bedi
Representational image

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the union territory and said his visit will galvanize Puducherry administration.

Speaking to ANI, she further said that Prime Minister`s visit was a great deal of enthusiasm both within the government and amongst the people.

"The visit of Prime Minister Modi to Puducherry has been a very high point for the union territory as a whole.

I don`t recall when any other Prime Minister visited this union territory last.

He decided to come here despite his very busy schedule.

We were major gainers," she said."A lot about public health, sanitation, centrally sponsored schemes, getting more funds were discussed.

I think this will galvanize Puducherry administration as a whole and revive a lot of faith," she added.

She further asserted that Prime Minister Modi`s visit will benefit Puducherry.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Puducherry on a one-day visit on Sunday to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of nearby Auroville International township.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also addressed a gathering at Auroville Foundation on the occasion of its golden jubilee week.

Tags:
Puducherry LGKiran BediNarendra ModiPM Modi
Next
Story

All you need to know: February 25, 2018

Trending