PM Narendra Modi's witty comeback to Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury had Rajya Sabha in splits

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at his wittiest best in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday when he took a jibe at Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on her laughter.

Asking Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu not to stop Chowdhury from laughing during his speech, PM Modi said, "Sabhapati ji meri aapse vinti hai Renuka ji ko kuch mat kahiye. Ramayan serial ke baad aisi hansi sunne ka saubhagya aaj jaake mila hai (Chairman sir, I request you to not say anything to Renuka ji. After Ramayan serial, we have got the privilege of hearing this kind of laughter today).

PM Modi's remarks left members of the House in splits.

Epic television series 'Ramayan' was aired during 1987-1988 and went on to become a cult classic. It was created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar and was based on Tulsidas' 'Ramcharitmanas'.

It starred Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri, Sanjay Jog, Arvind Trivedi, Dara Singh and Lalita Pawar, among others, who went on to become household names.

Meanwhile, attacking the Congress in the Upper House, PM Modi said, "While attacking the BJP, you start attacking the country. While attacking the country, you start attacking India."

"You said we are 'name-changers and not 'game-changers', but if you notice our mode of operation and working pattern you will realise we are 'aim-changers'. We plan our action, set the roadmap so that we take the nation on the path to development," he said replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

PM Modi added, "Look at what all you mocked - 'Swachh Bharat', 'Make in India', surgical strikes, 'Yoga day'. You are free to mock as you please but why are you blocking the bill for OBC Commission? Why are you blocking triple talaq bill. Are you not sensitive to the aspirations of OBCs?"