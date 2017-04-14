PM Narenrdra Modi pays homage to Dr BR Ambedkar, says Dalit icon drafted pro-poor Constitution

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on the occasion of his 126th birth anniversary here on Friday.

Here's what PM Modi said while honouring the Dalit icon:-

-And that house must be equipped with electricity, water & other facilities: PM

-Each and every Indian must have his or her own house: PM

-Energy sector is of great vitality in the 21st century: PM

-One of the sectors towards which we are devoting significant effort is the renewable energy sector: PM

-People of India gave their lives so that India attains freedom: PM

-Our freedom is the result of the sacrifices made by several greats: PM

-Dr Ambedkar did not have a trace of bitterness or revenge in him. This was his speciality: PM

-I am delighted to be here on Ambedkar Jayanti. I am honoured to have got the opportunity to pray at Deekshabhoomi.

Arriving here on a day-long visit for various engagements, Modi started his day with a visit to the historic monument, Deekshabhoomi, where Babasaheb Ambedkar and over 600,000 followers had embraced Buddhism on October 14, 1956.

This 'Dharmantar' is considered the biggest mass religious conversion at a single location in history that took place 61 years ago.

Modi, accompanied by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, went around the Deekshabhoomi and later garlanded a large bust of Babasaheb Ambedkar installed there.

A series of functions has been organised to mark the Ambedkar Jayanti on Friday across Maharashtra, including at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur and Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai, where Babasaheb Ambedkar was cremated following his death on December 6, 1956.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was the first Law Minister of the Independent India, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution who dedicated his life for the uplift of Dalits, women and labourers, and was posthumously conferred the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 1990.