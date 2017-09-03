close
PM Narnedra Modi leaves on 5-day visit to China to attend BRICS Summit

His visit comes after the end last week of over two-month long military stand-off at Doklam in the Sikkim section.  

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 13:37
PM Narnedra Modi leaves on 5-day visit to China to attend BRICS Summit
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a five day-visit to China for the ninth BRICS summit at Xiamen on Sunday.

He will also attend the Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue to be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

His visit comes after the end last week of over two-month long military stand-off at Doklam in the Sikkim section.

Modi departed for China after attending a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in which nine new ministers were inducted and four Ministers of State joined the council of ministers. 

On Saturday, the Prime Minister said that he expect productive outcome from the summit as he asserted, "India had the privilege of hosting the previous Summit in Goa in October last year. I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China".

The theme of the ninth BRICS summit is 'Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future'.

From China, Modi will go to Myanmar on Tuesday in what will be his first ever bilateral visit to the eastern neighbour. He visited Myanmar in 2014 to attend the Asean-India Summit.

Besides capital Nai Pyi Taw, the Prime Minister will visit the heritage city of Bagan and Yangon.

During the course of the three-day visit to Myanmwar, Modi will hold meetings with President U Htin Kyaw and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of President`s Office.

Both Kyaw and Suu Kyi visited India last year.

(With Agency inputs)



