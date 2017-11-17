PM reviews performance of key infrastructure sectors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed progress of key infrastructure sectors, including roads, housing, coal and power and hoped the advancement of the Union Budget date would lead to further improvement in performance.

The review meeting, which lasted for about two-and-a-half-hours, was attended by top officials from the Prime Miniter`s Office (PMO), National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog and infrastructure ministries of the government, according to a statement from the PMO.

In the course of the presentation by CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, it was noted that remarkable progress has been made in several areas.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 81 per cent of the targeted habitations numbering about 1.45 lakh have so far been connected.

"Officials said progress is being made towards connecting all the remaining unconnected habitations within a defined timeframe," said the statement.

The Prime Minister observed that resources available for this work should be used optimally throughout the year.

Modi was informed of the expeditious resolution of complaints received on the Meri Sadak App. "He called for detailed analysis of the complaints, so that timely remedial measures are initiated wherever required," it said.

Reviewing progress towards the road map to deliver one crore houses in the rural areas by 2019, Modi said that the positive impact of housing on the lives of the beneficiaries should be suitably examined, and the focus should be on improving their quality of life.

Reviewing the coal sector, he called for renewed efforts towards underground mining and coal gasification, through infusion of latest technology inputs, according to the statement.

Modi was also informed about progressing towards the targets for rural electrification and household electrification, it stated.