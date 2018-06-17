हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Niti Aayog

PM to chair key Niti Aayog meet, may approve development plan for New India 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to chair the Governing Council meet of the Niti Aayog on Sunday. Implementation of key policies of the Niti Aayog is likely to be discussed in the meeting.

PM to chair key Niti Aayog meet, may approve development plan for New India 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to chair the Governing Council meet of the Niti Aayog on Sunday. Implementation of key policies of the Niti Aayog is likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Tweeting about the same on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi had said, "Looking forward to the 4th Governing Council meeting of @NITIAayog tomorrow. Implementation of key policies relating to a wide range of sectors will be discussed during the meeting."

Issues, including measures taken to double farmers' income and progress of flagship schemes, will come up for discussion, an official statement issued had said on Friday.

The development agenda for 'New India 2022' is also expected to be approved in the meeting, according to it.

The council, apex body of the Niti Aayog, includes all the chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.

The Governing Council, according to the statement, is expected to take up important subjects, progress of flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission and Mission Indradhanush; development of districts; besides celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Tags:
Niti AayogNarendra ModiNarendra Modi Niti AayogNiti Aayog meet

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close