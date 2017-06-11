PMO seeks details about movement of files from ministers

New Delhi: In an apparent bid to assess the performance of cabinet ministers, the Prime Minister's Office has sought details about movement of files, particularly the time a file remained pending in their offices.

The exercise is being seen by many ministries as a precursor to a Cabinet reshuffle which is likely to take place after the presidential poll.

The ministers have been asked to submit details of the files they received in their offices between June 1, 2014 (five days after the government took charge) and May 31, 2017.

The PMO has sought to know the period within which the files were cleared along with the details of files which were pending till May 31.

The prime minister is learnt to have given the directive in a recent cabinet meeting after which forms were sent to the respective ministers.

The forms are divided into five columns with subheads -- opening balance, files received during period, total files, disposed, pending at the end of period and breakup of pending files.

The breakup of pending files is further divided into -- 15 days, 15 days to one month and one month to three months.

The PMO has also sought an action taken report on the letters which were written to the prime minister on his email ID or on the PMO public grievances portal or to his office and were forwarded to ministries concerned.