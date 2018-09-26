हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM'S-Kill India: Highest unemployment rate in country in last 20 years, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi pointed that millions of skilled youngsters are facing the highest employment rate in the country.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by connecting the Rafale fighter jets deal controversy with lack of job opportunities in the country. Hitting out at Prime Minister Modi, the Gandhi scion referred to the former’s actions as “PM’S-kill India programme”, mocking the Skill India scheme of the central government.

Sharing a report by The Huffington Post on microblogging site Twitter, the Congress chief pointed that millions of skilled youngsters are facing the highest employment rate in the country in 20 years, adding that Rs 30,000 crore was stolen from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and given to man with no skills in making aircraft.

The Gandhi scion tweeted, “PM'S-KILL India Program. 30,000 Cr stolen from HAL and given to a man with no SKILLS in making aircraft. Meanwhile, millions of SKILLED youngsters face the highest unemployment rate in twenty years.”

The Huffington Post report cited the findings of a study by Centre for Sustainable Employment, which said that unemployment levels have been rising steadily and is currently the highest in India in the last 20 years.

The survey findings further say that the GDP growth did not result in increase in employment opportunities.

Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack comes after he suggested in Amethi that the Congress would corner government on a range of issues such as Rafale, demonetisation, escape of Vijay Mallya and GST.

Addressing social media volunteers of the Congress party, the Gandhi scion had said, “The misdeeds of Modi government – Rafale, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) – there has been theft in all these cases. One by one we will show that Narendra Modi ji is no ‘chowkidar’, Narendra Modi ji is a thief.”

“The man who had come to power promising a fight against corruption, he himself gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. This is just the beginning, there will be more fun ahead,” he had further said.

