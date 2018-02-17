PNB fraud: BJP blames Congress for 'original sin', questions Rahul Gandhi's presence at Gitanjali Jewels event

NEW DELHI: Barely an hour after Congress' conference, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of misleading people and covering up the multi-million Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud by accusing the BJP.

“The original sin in this particular episode of Nirav Modi was committed in 2011,” said Sitharaman in a press conference.

Alleging that top Congress leaders are involved in this scam, Sitharaman said, “Fire Star Diamond International Pvt Ltd. is one of the companies of Nirav Modi. They have acquired it from Advait Holdings and one of the shareholders of it is Anita Singhvi since 2002.”

Anita Singhvi is the wife of Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi.

“Gitanjali Gems was suspended for 6 months from doing business on NSE in 2013. On September 13, 2013, Rahul Gandhi attended a promotional event of this jewellery group,” said the Defence Minister.

The entire focus of the Centre has been on getting hold of the main Nirav Modi in the PNB fraud case, said the BJP minister. “It is the Modi government which has tried to get to the bottom of the situation. Several other actions being taken by govt.”

“The Narendra Modi govt comes with a clear commitment to take actions against the corrupt practices,” said the Defence Minister, adding, “Congress misleading people. It's part of their strategy. UPA tried to cover up the scam.”

The blame game between the leading political parties has been going on since the news of PNB fraud went public. While the Congress has been accusing the BJP of letting billionaire Nirav Modi leave the country, the BJP has hit back saying the PNB scam took place in the previous UPA government regime.

Earlier today, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacked PM Modi on his refusal to accept BJP's role in the Nirav Modi-PNB scam.

“Why is PM Modi refusing to disclose who all travel with him on official tours,” questioned Sibal.

Accusing the BJP of sheltering billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, Sibal asked, “Is this the kind of 'Ease of Doing Business' the PM talks about?”