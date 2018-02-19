PNB fraud: BJP MP likens Rahul Gandhi to 'barking dog' as Congress sharpens attack on PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: A BJP Member of Parliament, Brij Bhushan Sharan, on Monday likened Congress president Rahul Gandhi to a 'barking dog' after the latter sharpened attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Rs 11,400 crore PNB fraud case.

''Rahul is like a dog, which keeps barking, but it does not bother an elephant. PM Modi is serving the country, so it does not matter who says what.'' Sharan said.

Jaise vo kahavat hoti hai kutte bhaukte rehte hain haathi mast chaal mein chalta hai. PM desh ki seva mein lage hain jisko bhaukna hai bhauke: Brij Bhushan Sharan, BJP MP on Rahul Gandhi's tweet about #PNBScam pic.twitter.com/YKmG3dXidc — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

Brij Bhushan Sharan also said that Rahul Gandhi has no right to seek any explanation since this whole scam started during the Congress-led UPA regime.

Rahul Gandhi ko ispe bolne ka adhikar nahi hai kyuki ye unke samay shuru hua, sarkar shikanja kas rahi hai, abhi ye ghotala pakda hai,unke behnoi ka bhi pakda jaega,ho sakta hai unki maa bhi aayen,ho sakta hai vo bhi aayen.. fir vo chilaaenge: Brij Bhushan Sharan, BJP MP #PNBScam pic.twitter.com/8Np8dpK7CJ — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

The harsh reactions from Sharan came shortly after Rahul Gandhi fired yet another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on the multi-crore PNB bank fraud, asking where the "country's watchman" was when jeweller Nirav Modi fled the country like liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

The Gandhi scion also took the swipe at the Prime Minister for his refrain during poll rallies that he would act as a watchman for the country, and cited his "na khaoonga, na khaane doonga" (will neither do nor allow anyone to do corruption) statement.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief said the entire country was keen to know the "secret behind his silence" and alleged that it screams out loud where his loyalties were.

"First Lalit (Modi) and then (Vijay) Mallya, now Nirav (Modi) also eloped. Where is the country's watchman who claimed 'Na khaoonga, na khaane doonga' (Will neither do nor allow anyone to do corruption)?'' Rahul said.

"The public is longing to know the reason of 'Saheb's' silence. His silence screams out loud who is he loyal to?" he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi also used the hashtag "ModiRobsIndia" along with his tweet, to target the Prime Minister.

The Congress leader has been targeting PM Modi and his government over the multi-crore bank scam and has accused him of not taking any action despite being in the know of everything.

He had also alleged that a scam of such huge proportion could not have taken place without the involvement of higher-ups.

(With PTI inputs)