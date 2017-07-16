close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Poice lodge complaint against Roopa Ganguly, Dilip Ghosh for making controversial remarks on women safety

Police cases were lodged on Saturday against BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly and party's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh for making controversial remarks about women safety in the state and targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee respectively.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 08:55
Poice lodge complaint against Roopa Ganguly, Dilip Ghosh for making controversial remarks on women safety

Kolkata: Police cases were lodged on Saturday against BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly and party's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh for making controversial remarks about women safety in the state and targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee respectively.

On Friday, actor-turned-politician Ganguly had said if people from outside send their wives and daughters to the state, they won't "survive" even 15 days without getting raped.

"I will tell people of India and politicians, everyone who supports Trinamool Congress including some Congress leaders... send their wives and daughters to Bengal without taking hospitality of Mamata Banerjee, if they are able to survive there for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me," she had said at a programme.

 

Reacting angrily, state Power Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Sovandeb Chatterjee said: "She calls herself a cultural personality, and makes such comments. Whatever she has said has damaged Bengal's image."

On Saturday, a police complaint was filed at Nimta police station in North 24 Parganas district against Ganguly for public mischief and criminal intimidation.

But she remained unperturbed.

"There is no question of withdrawing my comments. In fact, I displayed lenience when I talked of '15 days'," she said.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting in his constituency Kharagpur, Ghosh virtually challenged the Chief Minister to take action against him.

"If you have the guts, then try and touch Dilip Ghosh. I will bring Bengal to standstill... What have you seen in Darjeeling? Your house will be torched," he said. 

On Saturday, a local Trinamool leader handed out a letter to the Kolkata police complaining against Ghosh.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Roopa GangulyDilip GhoshPolicecomplaint

From Zee News

Over 3,600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra
Jammu and Kashmir

Over 3,600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath attack: Woman pilgrim succumbs to injuries, death toll climbs to eight
India

Amarnath attack: Woman pilgrim succumbs to injuries, death...

Delhi

Two held for killing elderly woman in East Delhi

V Sasikala VIP treatment: DMK seeks probe, says necessary actions need to be taken
Tamil Nadu

V Sasikala VIP treatment: DMK seeks probe, says necessary a...

Monsoon Session to begin tomorrow: Government calls all-party meeting, seeks Opposition&#039;s support
India

Monsoon Session to begin tomorrow: Government calls all-par...

Speeding car kills three children in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh

Speeding car kills three children in Uttar Pradesh

Mathematics genius Maryam Mirzakhani dies after long battle with cancer
AmericasWorld

Mathematics genius Maryam Mirzakhani dies after long battle...

Huge California wildfire spreads overnight as crews dig in
AmericasWorld

Huge California wildfire spreads overnight as crews dig in

Police say boy charged with 15 offences after London acid attacks
EuropeWorld

Police say boy charged with 15 offences after London acid a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The conspiracy of silence

Armed ascetics, yoga and the British Raj

When a Muslim family took care of holy Hindu shrine

Integrated waste management is crucial to Delhi’s survival

Vacations are for teaching illiterate adults