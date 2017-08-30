close
PoK: Pakistan police cracks down on medical students, 15 injured

The police attacked the students and dragged them into police vehicles. 

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 11:20

Rawalkot: In a reprehensible incident, the Pakistan Police cracked down on the students of the Poonch Medical College here, leaving 15 female students injured.

The students were protesting in the wake of delay caused in the declaration of exam results.The police`s unbridled conduct was an effect of the directions given by the college superintendent Waseem and clerk Toyib.

The police attacked the students and dragged them into police vehicles. 

The students are reportedly are still stalled in the lockup.The incident has created panic in the area.The hapless event occurred while students were demanding their previous year result, which are said to be delayed intentionally to hamper career of the medical students. 

PakistanPoonch Medical CollegeRawalkotPakistan police

