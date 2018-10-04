हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

PoK President targets India, asks UK to intervene to stop ‘reign of terror’ in Jammu and Kashmir

According to Dawn's report, the president also accused the Indian army of having unrestricted powers and unleashing it to "kill, mutilate and incarcerate the people of Kashmir indiscriminately". 

Pointing a finger at India for 'reigning terror', Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) President Sardar Masood Khan said the United Kingdom should intervene to put an end to the 'gross human rights violations' in Jammu and Kashmir and restore peace, as reported by Pakistan media, Dawn on Thursday.

In the opinion of Khan, as the UK is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) it "could use its weight to influence India to stop its ‘reign of terror’ and put an end to the gross human rights violations in held Kashmir. That is the only way, he argued, peace can be restored to the region", reports Dawn.

He further alleged that India’s 'illegal' occupation of Jammu and Kashmir indicated the people had lost their right to self-determination, education, health, justice, and free movement and speech, Dawn reported.
 
According to Dawn's report, the president also accused the Indian army of having unrestricted powers and unleashing it to "kill, mutilate and incarcerate the people of Kashmir indiscriminately". He remarked that the people of Kashmir are deprived of their "rights to education, health, justice and free movement and speech".

Khan urged the global leaders to support the people of Kashmir alleging that they were at the mercy of India's terrorism, said Dawn. 

Citing the recently published United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) report on Kashmir, Khan pointed out that "India should respect the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris, repeal the inhumane laws enforced in the held valley and allow the proposed Commission of Inquiry under the Human Rights Council to visit held Kashmir", according to a report by Dawn.

A delegation of British parliamentarians had come to meet him at the Jammu and Kashmir House. 

Reacting to Khan's remarks, the delegation said "the right to self-determination was an inalienable right and human rights violations in India's Kashmir must cease immediately", Dawn reported.

