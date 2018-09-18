हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana

Police arrest father of woman who paid Rs 1 crore to have son-in-law killed in Telangana

The killer, who actually carried out the murder, was from Bihar's Samasthipur. 

(Reporting by Prasad Bhosekar)

Hyderabad: Days after a Dalit man was hacked to death in Telangana, the police on Tuesday managed to nab all the culprits, including the girl's father. The incident took place in Miryalaguda town of Nalgonda district. 

The man, who hacked the victim Pranay Kumar to death, was identified as Subash Sharma. He was nabbed from Bihar's Samasthipur. 

On September 14, Perumalla Pranay Kumar, a Dalit, was hacked to death right in front of pregnant wife Amrutha Varshini, belonging to Vyshya (Baniya) community and his mother Premalatha as they were coming out of a clinic where they had gone for Amrutha's pre-natal check-up.

Amrutha's father T Maruthi Rao has been under the radar since the very beginning. Along with Maruthi Rao, the police arrested six more people in connection with the murder case. 

Two of the co-conspirators in this case - Asghar Ali and Mohd Bari were acquited in former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya's murder case.

Nalgonda Superintendent of police A V Ranganath disclosed that right from the day of Amruta's marriage, Maruthi Rao held a grudge and has been planning to kill Pranay as he was from Scheduled Caste. 

Maruthi Rao's resolve got stronger when he learnt that Amrutha was pregnant with Pranay's child.

"Maruthi Rao through his friend Abdul Karim contacted Asghar Ali and Mohd Bari to kill Pranay. The supari was fixed for Rs one crore. An advance of Rs 15 lakh was paid. Both Asghar Ali and Mohd Bari then hatched a plan and contacted supari killer Subash Sharma of Bihar whom they had met in Rajahmundry Central Jail during trial of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya's murder,'' said the SP.

TelanganaTelangana honour killingNalgonda district

