हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pangolin trafficking

Police arrest two men, seize endangered pangolin worth Rs 40 lakh

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Police arrest two men, seize endangered pangolin worth Rs 40 lakh

Thane: Thane Crime Branch Unit has arrested two persons and seized a pangolin worth Rs 40 lakh from them, an official statement stated.Further, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Thane, Deepak Deoraj said: "We did patrolling in the area and set a trap after getting information that two men are coming from Raigarh to Thane to sell a pangolin. We caught them while they were dealing with a client on Tuesday.

The pangolin worth around Rs 40 lakh in the international market has been seized from them."Investigations are underway.

Tags:
Pangolin traffickingPangolinThane PangolinWildlife Protection Act 1971

Must Watch