Police arrests three naxalites from Aurangabad

These naxalites have been indulging in various naxal activities, Kamlesh Singh Bhokta had been in jail for his involvement in naxal activities but at present he was on bail.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 16:42

Aurangabad: A joint team of CRPF and police on Tuesday arrested three naxalites from Bihar's Aurangabad district.

Acting on a tip off that naxalites are pasting posters in different areas to terrorise people to make their proposed August 3 Bihar bandh a success, a joint team of CRPF and local police raided Sahajpur and Kalidi villages of the district and arrested three naxalites who had come to paste posters, Superintendent of Police, Satya Prakash said.

The arrested naxalites have been identified as Ramlagan Singh Bhokta, Kamlesh Singh Bhokta and Mahesh Bhuiya, SP said adding that police are conducting raids to nab their accomplices on the basis of information received from them.

These naxalites have been indulging in various naxal activities, he said and added that Kamlesh Singh Bhokta had been in jail for his involvement in naxal activities but at present he was on bail.

These naxalites were trying to influence and motivate local youths to join naxal outfit, SP said.

