Delhi

Police continue to check entry of vehicles in Delhi due to pollution

The Delhi Police on Sunday continued to check the entry of vehicles in the national capital as the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles has been banned till November 12.

Image Courtesy: ANI

The Delhi Police on Sunday continued to check the entry of vehicles in the national capital as the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles has been banned till November 12.

The police checked entry of trucks in the Badarpur border area, news agency ANI reported. 

Entry of vehicles carrying essential commodities is allowed in Delhi and all other heavy and medium good vehicles are banned in the national capital due to an increase in pollution.

More than 450 vehicles on Saturday were denied entry in Delhi due to pollution. 

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar, 1,559 vehicles were checked and 1,078 vehicles were allowed entry from 11 pm on Friday till 6 am on Saturday as they were carrying essential goods.

As many as 481 vehicles were returned from the Delhi borders, Kumar added.

The Delhi government's transport department had issued a notification, banning the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles into the region from 11 pm on Thursday till 11 pm on Sunday. It has also appealed to private diesel car owners to avoid using their vehicles during the period.

However, vehicles carrying vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, ice and other essentials, and tankers carrying petroleum products are exempted from the ban.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "severe" category on Sunday owing to unfavourable weather conditions and a significant increase in contribution from stubble burning, authorities said.

The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 423, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The city's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Saturday morning, but it again slipped to the severe level in the evening.

Twenty-eight areas in Delhi recorded air quality in the "severe" category, while seven areas recorded "very poor" air quality, according to the CPCB.

Delhi's air quality has remained in the "severe" category for the past two days with the highest pollution level of the year recorded a day after Diwali on Thursday at an AQI of 642.

The Environment Pollution Control Authority has asked the departments concerned to extend the ban on construction activities, industries using coal and biomass and entry of trucks till November 12 in view of the situation.

The bans were extended by the Supreme Court-appointed agency on the recommendations of a Central Pollution Control Board-led task force, which reviews the national capital's air quality. 

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had informed EPCA on November 9 that given the prevailing adverse conditions these measures will remain implemented till November 12, when it will further review the situation and inform the latter accordingly.

"The EPCA has written to authorities concerned to extend the ban on construction activities, industries using coal and biomass and entry of trucks till November 12," a member of the agency said.

Special emphasis has also been given to extend the closure of the Mundka industrial area where during inspection massive amounts of industrial waste was found, he said.

Delhi-NCR recorded its worst air quality a day after Diwali. The air quality index was 642 and in the 'severe' category. 

(With Agency Inputs)

