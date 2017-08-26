close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Police detains 15 Dera followers from Sirsa compound

At least 31 people have been killed and 250 injured in widespread violence, arson and police firing in Haryana yesterday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 09:49

Sirsa: Police have detained 15 Dera Sacha Sauda followers since last night here even as the authorities have appealed to over one lakh supporters still present in the sect headquarters to vacate the premises.

The situation in Sirsa remained tense but under control, according to police.

"Police have detained 15 anti-social elements since last night," Sirsa SP Ashwin Shenvi told PTI.

Another senior police official said the authorities have appealed the Dera followers to vacate the compound of sect headquarters.

Army has taken control of the area after two people died is Sirsa yesterday following violence triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a sexual exploitation case.

At least 31 people have been killed and 250 injured in widespread violence, arson and police firing in Haryana yesterday.

While 29 people were killed in Panchkula, the epicentre of the violence, two died in Sirsa.

Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in some parts of Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgement by the CBI court here in the 2002 case.

TAGS

Dera Sacha SaudaSirsaDera followersGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghPanchkulaDelhiPunjab

From Zee News

Sebastian Gorka &#039;no longer works at White House&#039;: Official
AmericasWorld

Sebastian Gorka 'no longer works at White House':...

Donald Trump signs memo banning transgender recruits from US military
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump signs memo banning transgender recruits from U...

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi arrested by Enforcement Directorate
India

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi arrested by Enforcement Director...

World

US urges Myanmar to avoid reprisals after attacks kills 89

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh case: Here&#039;s how convicted rapist &#039;baba&#039; spent first night in jail
India

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh case: Here's how convicted rap...

Bihar Srijan scam: CBI files FIR against Srijan Mahila Vikas Samiti, Bank of Baroda (Saharsa) director
Bihar

Bihar Srijan scam: CBI files FIR against Srijan Mahila Vika...

PM Narendra Modi in Bihar to review flood situation
BiharIndia

PM Narendra Modi in Bihar to review flood situation

Wikileaks says &#039;CIA can access Aadhaar database&#039;, government denies claim
India

Wikileaks says 'CIA can access Aadhaar database',...

Ram Rahim&#039;s dark secrets: ‘Pitaji’s maafi’ was the code word used to refer rape, says victims
India

Ram Rahim's dark secrets: ‘Pitaji’s maafi’ was the cod...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Law and order failure in Ram Rahim case

Healthcare crisis: Docs vanish from govt hospitals

Triple talaq verdict: Defeat in disguise or pyrrhic victory?

When CEOs act like politicians

DNA Edit: Ol’ boys’ club at Infy