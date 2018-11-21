हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hizbul Mujahideen

Police on lookout for arrested Hizbul terrorist's girlfriend who assisted in CID officer's murder

She had tipped-off terrorists about the travel plans of sub-inspector Imtiyaz Ali Ahmad Mir, whose bullet-ridden body was found in Pulwama last month. 

Police on lookout for arrested Hizbul terrorist&#039;s girlfriend who assisted in CID officer&#039;s murder
The special cell of Delhi Police arrested a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in connection with the alleged killing of a sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in New Delhi on Nov 20, 2018 (IANS Photo)

NEW DELHI: A day after Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist Ansar-Ul-Haqe was arrested for the murder of CID Intelligence Officer, authorities are now on the lookout for his girlfriend Sadiya Sheikh.

Sheikh is a civil services aspirant. She along with Haqe had tipped-off terrorists about the travel plans of sub-inspector Imtiyaz Ali Ahmad Mir, whose bullet-ridden body was found in Pulwama last month. 

Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday arrested Haqe from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and is currently in the custody.

On October 28, the bullet-ridden body of 30-year-old Mir was found in Chewa Kalan area of Pulwama district. He was working with the CID department, was going home in his car to meet his parents when he was allegedly abducted by terrorists and brutally murdered. 

Mir had been warned about a possible attack on him and even his superiors had told the officer against venturing into his village.

Sharing details about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that Haqe told his girlfriend to ask for a lift from Imtiaz and then tipped off Hizbul terrorists about his exact location.

On November 20, police received information that Haqe would come to Delhi Airport from Bengaluru and will head to Srinagar. Accordingly, a trap was laid at IGI Airport and in the early morning on Tuesday, the accused was nabbed at T3 terminal of IGI Airport, the senior police officer said.

Haqe was a former worker of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, which he had joined in 2014, police said.

He was motivated by a local terrorist, Wajid, also a resident of Pulwama. Through him, Haqe came in contact with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and was in regular contact with other terrorists of the outfit, the officer added.

With agency inputs

Tags:
Hizbul MujahideenAnsar-Ul-HaqeImtiyaz Ali Ahmad MirDelhi Police Special Cell

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close