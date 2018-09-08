Police party attacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, terrorist killed

Srinagar: A terrorist was gunned down during an attack at a police picket in Jammu and Kashmir's at Anantnag district. The incident took place on Friday night at Anantnag's Achabal.

Terrorists attacked a Guard post in Achabal Anantnag. Attack was successfully repulsed. In the Ensuing gunfight, one militant was killed. While one police official sustained minor injury.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice — Anantnag Police (@AnantnagPolice) September 7, 2018

The shootout also left one security personnel injured. He got injured in a weapon snatching bid which was foiled by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The security personnel has, meanwhile, been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

The terrorist has been identified as a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit. He was involved in carrying out terror attacks on the security forces and civilian atrocities in the area.

Search operations have been launched to nab the remaining terrorists in the area.