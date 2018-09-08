हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Police party attacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, terrorist killed

The terrorist was involved in carrying out terror attacks on the security forces and civilian atrocities in the area.

Police party attacked in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag, terrorist killed
Representational image

Srinagar: A terrorist was gunned down during an attack at a police picket in Jammu and Kashmir's at Anantnag district. The incident took place on Friday night at Anantnag's Achabal.

The shootout also left one security personnel injured. He got injured in a weapon snatching bid which was foiled by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The security personnel has, meanwhile, been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

The terrorist has been identified as a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit. He was involved in carrying out terror attacks on the security forces and civilian atrocities in the area.

Search operations have been launched to nab the remaining terrorists in the area.

