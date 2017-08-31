Police should go to the logical end of the FIR which is murder: Subramaniam Swamy on Sunanda Pushkar's death

New Delhi: BJP leader and senior advocate Subramaniam Swamy termed it a "big blow" to Delhi Police when the Delhi High Court reproached it for delaying the report on Sunanda Pushkar's death. He also said that the police should go to the logical end of the FIR which is murder.

The HC asked the Delhi Police why they had not filed a chargesheet or a closure report even after three-and-a-half years since the death.

As informed by Swamy, the Delhi Police said in their status report that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) board met four times and gave contradictory versions each time, so they are looking for some other agency to decide.

Swamy, who had demanded a CBI probe into the murder, rubbished it by saying that the forensic department of AIIMS said the same thing in all of its four meetings , that it was unnatural death caused due to poison.

The BJP leader seconded the court's dismissal of Delhi Police's further argument that they had to send the poison abroad to find out its source, which caused the delay.

Swamy termed it a time-wasting technique, adding that Supreme Court has said,

"If you have come to the conclusion that death has been caused by poison then it is not material to know which poison it was."

"Finally the court said, you sit down with all the files and in two weeks you tell us what you propose to do. They have only two options- either close the case or file a chargesheet," Swamy told ANI.

If the Delhi Police files a chargesheet, Swamy's role in the case is complete but if they file a closure report, then the court will have to hear from him why this closure report needs to be set aside andSIT (Special Investigation Team) should be set up.

"It is a big blow to Delhi police. Since this is a new commission of police, they should now not stick to what previous police officials did and come out straight and go to the logical end of the FIR which is registered, which is murder," he said.

He also disclosed that he has filed an application that IPL (International Premier League) was the reason for the murder as Delhi Police has said, and the Enforcement Directorate ( ED) should also be made a party for this purpose so that they may investigate the money laundering angle in the IPL.

Earlier in August, Delhi's Patiala House court had reprimanded the Delhi police for delaying the de-sealing of the hotel suite where Sunanda was found dead.

Swamy on 6 July this year had filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored enquiry into the mysterious death of Sunanda Pushkar.

They also asked the Police as to why it had taken two months to inform the hotel that they would need more time.

On July 20, the court directed Delhi Police to file an additional status report with details in the death case within three days.

The court pulled up Sunanda Pushkar's son after he questioned Swamy's locus standi in filing a plea in his mother's death case.

Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.