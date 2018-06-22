हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Policeman, injured in Srinagar terrorist attack, succumbs

Srinagar: A policeman injured in a terrorist attack here in Jammu and Kashmir on June 15 succumbed to critical injuries in a hospital on Friday.

Police said head constable Habibullah who was injured along with another policeman and two civilians in a  terrorist in Kaka Sarai area has succumbed to injuries in the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here.

