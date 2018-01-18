Policemen not trained on how to behave with women: NCW chief on rape cases

NEW DELHI: In the wake of repeated incidents of rape and violence against women, National Commission of Women (NCW) Chirperson Rekha Sharma said that policemen need to sensitised to cases of crime.

"I am concerned about the behavior of the policemen. I have been receiving a lot of complaints. During their training they haven't been trained how to behave with women," Sharma said.

The NCW chief held a meeting with the DGP over the law and order in the state. "I had written a letter to him to send me a report within 48 hours. However I was not satisfied with their report," she said.

She added that the DGP has agreed and has agreed to sensitise the Haryana Police.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in such crimes.

Khattar also said that Haryana is in the process of establishing special courts for speedy trial in such cases to ensure timely justice to the victims. "Such incidents are very unfortunate and I am myself deeply hurt. We will take strict action against all those involved (in committing such crimes)," he said.

Haryana is faing flak for the law and order condition after cases of two minor girls being allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents came to the fore.

One of the girls, a 15-year-old school student, had been brutally assaulted and her private parts mutilated.

Appealing to opposition parties, Khattar urged political parties to not make it a political issue. He said that he has never done politics over such incidents and the opposition also should refrain from politicising such sensitive issues.

"The state has already started a Dial 100 project. Soon we will also begin 1090 service, a dedicate helpline service for women," he said.