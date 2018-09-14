Political slugfest breaks out after 19-year-old is gangraped in Haryana

New Delhi: While Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured of justice after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Haryana's Mahendragarh, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed that the law and order situation in the state is worsening rapidly.

The political slugfest broke out after the 19-year-old filed an FIR against three men for having raped her. In her complaint, she alleged that she was on her way to a coaching center when two men met her and offered her water. Soon after she had the water, the woman fell unconscious and was put in a car and taken to a secluded area where she says she was raped. The woman in her complaint further says that she did regain consciousness and recognised a third person but was drugged again.

The horrific incident has once again put the spotlight on the issue of women's safety in Haryana but CM Khattar has assured law will take its course. "Those found guilty will be severely punished," he said.

Hooda though frowned upon the latest case of gang-rape in Haryana and said that the Khattar government is completely ineffective. "This is not the only incident in Haryana. They (the BJP government) have destroyed the law and order in the state," he told news agency ANI. "This government is visionless."

Meanwhile, the mother of the woman has alleged that her family is being threatened by the three men accused and has also pointed the accusatory finger at cops for being slow with their investigations.