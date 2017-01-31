Political forces working to divide people of Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Gurugram: Claiming that "some political persons" were trying to divide the state for their vote bank, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said they will not succeed if the people followed the principle of "Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek".
The Chief Minister, who said that he considers the 2.50 crore population of Haryana as "one family", also launched a Rs 102 crore project for upgradation and reconstruction of 31 roads in the Municipal Corporation area and HUDA sectors in Gurugram.
The work would be started after February 15 and completed before the beginning of the monsoon, which will help smoothen traffic movement in the city.
The Chief Minister attended the 'Voice of Unity' programme at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here, where over 50,000 students from 400 schools of Gurugram and surrounding areas sang the National Song 'Vande Matram' in one voice.
The programme was organised by the Hindu Spiritual & Service Foundation.
Haryana PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh and MLA Sohna Tezpal Tanwar among others were also present at the event.
