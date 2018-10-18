हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ND Tiwari

Political leaders express grief over ND Tiwari's death

Political leaders express grief over ND Tiwari&#039;s death

Former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari passed away on Thursday in Delhi.

The veteran Congress leader was 93-year-old and died after a prolonged illness at the Max Hospital in Saket area.

Various political figures reacted on his demise. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and gave his condolences to the only Indian who served as the chief minister of two states. 

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri ND Tiwari Ji. A towering leader, he was known for his administrative skills. He will be remembered for his efforts towards industrial growth & working for the progress of UP & Uttarakhand, a state he steered in its initial days. My condolences."

 

 

BJP leader Amar Singh also took to Twitter and praised Tiwari's work over the years as a chief minister.

"I met ND Tiwari for the first time in great eastern hotel of Kolkata & he was Sanjay Gandhi’s favourite. None the less wherever he worked he was a symbol of growth prosperity & wealth including Uttarakhand. My heartfelt condolences & May his soul rest in peace," Singh said in a Twitter post.

 

 

The Congress party too posted from Twitter account to pay condolences to ND Tiwari's family and friends.

 

 

Others who paid their tribute to the veteran leaders were V Narayanasami (Chief Minister of Puducherry), Yogi Adityanath (Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh) and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.  

"I am saddened by the untimely demise of former UP and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and pray that his soul rests in peace. He will always be remembered as an able administrator," said Adityanath.

"He played an important role in Indian politics. He will be remembered as an able administrator, diplomat and for working towards progress of Uttarakhand just after the state was formed," said Rawat.

 

 

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee also praised Tiwari in a Twitter post.

A Union Minister, Governor & four-time CM of two different States, in Shri ND Tiwari's passing away, I have lost a friend and the Nation has lost one of the leaders who was closely associated with Nation Building in the post-Nehruvian era. My prayers with his family & friends.

 

 

"My deepest condolences on the demise of Shri ND Tiwari. A colleague in the Congress Party & the Government for decades, he was an able administrator committed to the cause of his people," Mukherjee added. 

