Robert Vadra

Political witch-hunt, media circus to distract public, alleges Robert Vadra after ED summons

Calling himself a victim of 'media circus', Vadra alleged that the entire proceedings are directed to distract the public.  

NEW DELHI: Robert Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, took to defend himself on social media days after the Enforcement Directorate summoned him in the Bikaner land deal case.

“The political witch-hunt carries on unceasingly with government departments clearly operating on an agenda to besmirch my dignity and reputation. I have cooperated fully with them for the last 4.5 years. I will continue to do so,” Vadra wrote in a long Facebook post on Wednesday. 

Calling himself a victim of 'media circus', Vadra alleged that the entire proceedings are directed to distract the public. 

“On the last occasion they summoned me for documents, my lawyer sat there for three hours and handed over an exhaustive set of documents, yet again. It is indeed strange that I was asked for the very same documents once again even though they had already been furnished over the last few years. In fact, it is even stranger that I was sent another summons within 24 hours without the agency even perusing the latest set of 600 documents supplied to them. 

“My lawyer has been compelled to appear in Jaipur once more today (no surprise that this is just two days before the polling in Rajasthan). The authorities know perfectly well that there is no case to proceed against me. They merely want to create another media circus to distract the public. This is nothing but a politically motivated, malicious and baseless prosecution. The truth will prevail some day. It always does.”

 

Last week, in a similar Facebook post, Vadra had claimed that “a flurry of media queries are suddenly being sent to me based on entirely false allegations probably being leaked by the government as polling day in Rajasthan comes close!!”

 

The ED had summoned Vadra in the Bikaner land deal case on Friday. The case pertains to a land in Kolayat area of Rajasthan's Bikaner district which was meant to be alloted to those displaced due to the army's Mahajan field firing range. 

The ED had registered a criminal case under the PMLA in the matter in 2015 taking cognisance of FIRs filed by the state police after the local Tehsildar had complained of alleged forgery. Vadra has been denying any wrongdoing even as the Congress had called the action "sheer political vendetta".

