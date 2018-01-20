हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Politicos congratulate Team India on winning Blind Cricket World Cup

India and Pakistan are now the only teams to have won the Blind Cricket World Cup twice.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 20, 2018, 23:07 PM IST
Pic courtesy: ANI

Sharjah: Sunil Ramesh slammed a superb 93 as India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by two wickets to retain the Blind Cricket World Cup title on Saturday.

Batting first, Pakistan amassed 308 runs, courtesy some useful contribution by Badar Munir (57), Riasat Khan (48) and captain Nisar Ali (47).

Ramesh then led the run chase as India overhauled the target with eight balls to spare to retain the trophy that they had won in 2014 after beating the same opponents at Cape Town, South Africa.

Accolades poured in for the Indian team with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulating the team for their achievement. Following are some of the reactions by political leaders:

India had beaten Pakistan on January 13 in the group stage. The defending champions had beaten Bangladesh by seven wickets in the semi-final.

ICC CEO David Richardson, former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas and former Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani were in attendance to witness the encounter.

India and Pakistan are now the only teams to have won the tournament twice, while South Africa have claimed it once.

(With PTI inputs)

