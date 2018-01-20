Politicos congratulate Team India on winning Blind Cricket World Cup

Sharjah: Sunil Ramesh slammed a superb 93 as India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by two wickets to retain the Blind Cricket World Cup title on Saturday.

Batting first, Pakistan amassed 308 runs, courtesy some useful contribution by Badar Munir (57), Riasat Khan (48) and captain Nisar Ali (47).

Ramesh then led the run chase as India overhauled the target with eight balls to spare to retain the trophy that they had won in 2014 after beating the same opponents at Cape Town, South Africa.

Accolades poured in for the Indian team with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulating the team for their achievement. Following are some of the reactions by political leaders:

Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude. True champions! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2018

What a big day for India. Congratulations to Team India for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup. Your accomplishment has brought immense pride and joy to every Indian. pic.twitter.com/lDS6Yxkumm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 20, 2018

Heartiest congratulations to the Indian cricket team on emerging as champions of the 2018 #BlindCricketWorldCup. The entire nation salutes their outstanding accomplishment. Truly inspirational! @blind_cricket pic.twitter.com/VXngfmrpuZ — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) January 20, 2018

Congratulations to the Men in Blue for winning the #BlindCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/PqNyFSWhuy — Congress (@INCIndia) January 20, 2018

Congratulations to Team India on their brilliant game & historic win. Bringing home the #BlindCricketWorldCup is a proud moment for us all. Looking forward to many more fantastic wins! pic.twitter.com/mJ6GUOv8yC — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 20, 2018

India had beaten Pakistan on January 13 in the group stage. The defending champions had beaten Bangladesh by seven wickets in the semi-final.

ICC CEO David Richardson, former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas and former Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani were in attendance to witness the encounter.

India and Pakistan are now the only teams to have won the tournament twice, while South Africa have claimed it once.

(With PTI inputs)