Politicos hail Indian eves for beating China in Women's Hockey Asia Cup

It was in 2004 when the Indian Women`s Team lifted the Asia Cup last. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 05, 2017, 18:59 PM IST
Pic courtesy: @TheHockeyIndia

Kakamigahara: India created history as they edged past China 5-4 via shootouts to win the women`s Asia Cup hockey title on Sunday.

With this, India also qualified for next year`s World Cup as Continental Champions.

It was skipper Rani who scored the winning goal for India while Savita made a great save in sudden death to ensure India the 5-4 score in the penalty shootout. 

Earlier, it was Navjot Kaur who scored India`s lone goal in the 25th minute.

It was in 2004 when the Indian Women`s Team lifted the Asia Cup after beating Japan 1-0 in the final. 

Political leaders took to Twitter to congratulate the team.

Following are some of the reactions: 

(With IANS inputs)

