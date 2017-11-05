Politicos hail Indian eves for beating China in Women's Hockey Asia Cup

Kakamigahara: India created history as they edged past China 5-4 via shootouts to win the women`s Asia Cup hockey title on Sunday.

With this, India also qualified for next year`s World Cup as Continental Champions.

It was skipper Rani who scored the winning goal for India while Savita made a great save in sudden death to ensure India the 5-4 score in the penalty shootout.

Earlier, it was Navjot Kaur who scored India`s lone goal in the 25th minute.

It was in 2004 when the Indian Women`s Team lifted the Asia Cup after beating Japan 1-0 in the final.

Political leaders took to Twitter to congratulate the team.

Following are some of the reactions:

Congratulations to our women’s hockey team for winning the Asia Cup. Now looking forward to glory in the 2018 World Cup! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 5, 2017

Congratulations to our hockey team on winning the Women's #AsiaCup2017. India is delighted by their stellar performance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2017

Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women Hockey Team for winning #AsiaCup2017. A spectacular match. You make us proud. — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) November 5, 2017

Congratulations to Indian women hockey team on winning the #AsiaCup2017 Hockey by defeating China 5-4 & making the country proud. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) November 5, 2017

Congratulations to the @thehockeyindia on winning the Women's #AsiaCup2017. India is proud of your efforts & hard work. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 5, 2017

Congratulations Indian Women's hockey team for winning the #AsiaCup2017. You have made India proud. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 5, 2017

Congratulations to Indian women hockey team on winning the #AsiaCup2017 Hockey. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinhabjp) November 5, 2017

Congratulations to the women’s @TheHockeyIndia team for their commendable effort to win the #AsiaCup2017 — Rajiv Pratap Rudy (@RajivPratapRudy) November 5, 2017

Hearty Congratulations to our Women's Hockey team on winning the#AsiaCup2017 & qualifying for 2018 World Cup! @TheHockeyIndia #INDvCHN — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 5, 2017

Congratulations Team India for wining the #AsiaCup2017 women hockey title by defeating China. You’ve done the nation proud! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 5, 2017

Congratulations Team India on winning the Women's #AsiaCup2017 final. You have made us proud — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 5, 2017

What a spirit!

Congratulations to women’s @TheHockeyIndia team for clinching the #AsiaCup2017 by beating China!

Congratulations India ! pic.twitter.com/WiSG8a8IM5 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 5, 2017

Amazing game....Congratulations to Indian Women Hockey team on winning the #AsiaCup2017. You have filled our hearts with joy & pride. pic.twitter.com/hIY0MZgeN6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 5, 2017

(With IANS inputs)