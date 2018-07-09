हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shariat court

Politicos reject AIMPLB's Shariat court proposal, says 'its not an Islamic Republic of India'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi disapproved the idea of establishing a Shariat court in all districts across the country as proposed by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Speaking to ANI, Lekhi said that there is no place for such court in India, as it is not an 'Islamic Republic of India.'

"You can discuss religious matters but court binds this nation. There is no place for Shariat Court, be it at district or village or city level. This is not the Islamic Republic of India," Lekhi said. 

Union Minister PP Chaudhary said, if a Shariat Court is formed, the verdict passed by such court would be against the Indian Constitution and so is not enforceable. "As far as the opening of a court is concerned, it can only be in accordance with law and body opening it, should be competent under the law. Any verdict given by such court is against Constitution and so is not enforceable," Chaudhary said.

Even the Congress party spurned the proposal and termed the idea against the Indian Constitution. Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said the special provision of a particular religion is always taken care by the Supreme Court and High Court and hence any other court is not needed.

"I do not subscribe to the idea. It is completely against the India Constitution. We have a well-established constitution, whenever there is a specific provision of a particular religion that is also being taken care by the Supreme Court and the High Court. I do not think there is a need to establish a Shariat court in all the districts," Rajeev Shukla said.

Janata Dal (United)'s national secretary general KC Tyagi also disapproved the need to establish such courts.The AIMPLB had proposed to set up Shariat courts in all districts in the country to resolve all issues within the Islamic law, instead of approaching other courts. 

On Sunday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the highest decision making body on Muslim affairs, said that they are planning to open Darul-Qaza (Shariat courts) in all districts of the country to resolves issues in line with Islamic laws.

The proposal will come up for discussion at a meeting of the AIMPLB in New Delhi on July 15.

"At present there are 40 such courts in Uttar Pradesh. We plan to open one such court in all districts of the country. The objective of Darul-Qaza is to resolve matters in light of 
Shariat laws instead of going to other courts," senior member AIMPLB, Zafaryab Zilani, told PTI.

Noting that about Rs 50,000 is spent on running a Darul-Qaza, he said, "They will be discussing ways to generate resources for this during a meeting of AIMPLB in New Delhi on July 15".

With a view of making lawyers, judges and common man aware about Shariat laws, AIMPLB will also be activating its Tafheem-e-Shariyat (TeS) committee.

(With Agency inputs)

