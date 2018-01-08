हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 08, 2018, 22:05 PM IST
Poorvottar Sampark Kranti train staff threatened to throw us out, allege passengers, say TTEs were drunk

Chaos erupted in Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express train as passengers protested against alleged misbehaviour by Indian Railways staff. The passengers registered protest against staff and Traveling Ticket Examiners (TTEs), alleging that there were threatened to be thrown out of the train.

The passengers further alleged that the pantry car staff overcharged them and that there was no water on the train.

According to a Railway Protection Force inspector, a few women were overcharged and misbehaved with by the pantry car staff.

The women passengers have also alleged that the TTEs were intoxicated.

