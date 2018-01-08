Poorvottar Sampark Kranti train staff threatened to throw us out, allege passengers, say TTEs were drunk

Chaos erupted in Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express train as passengers protested against alleged misbehaviour by Indian Railways staff. The passengers registered protest against staff and Traveling Ticket Examiners (TTEs), alleging that there were threatened to be thrown out of the train.

The passengers further alleged that the pantry car staff overcharged them and that there was no water on the train.

We had received information that a few women were over charged & misbehaved with by the Pantry Car staff. The women say that the ticket checkers were intoxicated. They were asked to file complaint and the train left immediately after: Rajiv Varma, RPF Inspector Kanpur pic.twitter.com/bh7OE3jzPB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2018

According to a Railway Protection Force inspector, a few women were overcharged and misbehaved with by the pantry car staff.

The women passengers have also alleged that the TTEs were intoxicated.